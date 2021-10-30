Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 45.2%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter.

