Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 45.2%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $13.92.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.