Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Drops By 39.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BSCU stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
