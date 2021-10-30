Short Interest in P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Declines By 45.4%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFKF remained flat at $$92.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.30. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $92.50.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

