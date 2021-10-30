Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Decreases By 41.1%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ZPTAF opened at $4.36 on Friday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

ZPTAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.