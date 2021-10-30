Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Rises By 60.2%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the September 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $485.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.92. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $270.42 and a 12-month high of $485.81.
About VAT Group
