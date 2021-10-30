Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Rises By 60.2%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the September 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $485.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.92. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $270.42 and a 12-month high of $485.81.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

