Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Grows By 86.1%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the September 30th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VirTra by 824.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 363,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VirTra by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VirTra by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VirTra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

VirTra stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. On average, research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

