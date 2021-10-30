Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Drops By 47.4%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.73 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

