Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Simon Property Group worth $122,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $119,235,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $147.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

