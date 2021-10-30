SingularityDAO Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $56.85 million and $6.34 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00249612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

