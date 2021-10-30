Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.92. 24,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 75,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.