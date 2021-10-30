SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Plans Dividend of $0.34

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SJW Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

