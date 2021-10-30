SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.43. SL Industries shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 3,836,416 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLI. Stifel Nicolaus raised SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

