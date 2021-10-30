smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,713.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $7,713.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,134.54 or 1.00645561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.18 or 0.06957339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022819 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

