Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.74% of Smartsheet worth $67,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.01 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

