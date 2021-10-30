Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,190 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $78,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 189.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $353.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.38 and a 200-day moving average of $270.10. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,076,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,671 shares of company stock valued at $349,888,396. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

