SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.25

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.25 and traded as low as $53.98. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 2,847 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.