SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of SolarWinds worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 908.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on SWI shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

