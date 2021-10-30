Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,773 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Sonos worth $44,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Sonos stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

