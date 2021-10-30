South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $13.50 on Friday. South32 has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

