SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $24.89 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

