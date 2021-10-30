SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.96% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $237,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,055 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,434,000 after buying an additional 469,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 1,113,025 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,835,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.