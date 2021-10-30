Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.69

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $15.87. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 14,722 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 22.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 100.8% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,572,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,199,000 after buying an additional 1,793,387 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 112.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 180,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 95,337 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 245.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

