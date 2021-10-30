Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) versus Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Financial Analysis

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93% Vonage -1.84% 7.85% 3.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 5 4 0 2.44

Vonage has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vonage is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Vonage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Vonage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 1.05 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Vonage $1.25 billion 3.25 -$36.21 million $0.17 94.82

Spectrum Global Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vonage.

Summary

Vonage beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

