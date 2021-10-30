Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $5.86. Spire shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 1,068,626 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPIR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $10,852,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

