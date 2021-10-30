Splinterlands Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00095653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,601.49 or 0.99837042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.17 or 0.06948191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars.

