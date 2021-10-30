Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 263.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,435 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 648,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of American Airlines Group worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

AAL opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

