Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 46,646 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 54.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 376.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $151.03 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

