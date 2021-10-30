Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2,158.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,767 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $20,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.64.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $289.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.