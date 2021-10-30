Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 550.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $395.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.00. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $240.86 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

