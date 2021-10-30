Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $19.41 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

