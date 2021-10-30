Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $21.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 50.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.73.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

