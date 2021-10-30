Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $25.06 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 549.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485,458 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Huntington Bancshares worth $25,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 44.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 214,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,063,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

