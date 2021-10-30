Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $25.78 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AON by 35.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.95. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

