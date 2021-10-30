Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5,260.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $509.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.58 and a 200-day moving average of $492.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $341.80 and a 1-year high of $513.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

