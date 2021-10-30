Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 340.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133,820 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.26 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

