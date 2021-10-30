Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,107,751 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,883,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

