Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 41,805 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $372.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.