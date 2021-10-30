Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.18. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

