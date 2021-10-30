Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,132 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,600,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Citrix Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

