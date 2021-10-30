Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 141,781 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.29% of Texas Roadhouse worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

