St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,487.19

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,487.19 ($19.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,583 ($20.68). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,579.50 ($20.64), with a volume of 573,564 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,577.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,487.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.79.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

