Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.04.

Several analysts recently commented on STN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Stantec alerts:

NYSE:STN opened at $55.30 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 83,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stantec by 1,052.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.