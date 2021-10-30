Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,759 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.98% of Star Peak Corp II worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth about $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth about $162,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STPC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Star Peak Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Star Peak Corp II Profile

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

