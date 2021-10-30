State Street Corp Acquires 144,832 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,832 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.27% of Lancaster Colony worth $280,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.19. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

