State Street Corp Acquires 183,005 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.87% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $299,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE RGA opened at $118.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.