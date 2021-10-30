State Street Corp Acquires 18,325 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.60% of IPG Photonics worth $293,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

