State Street Corp Acquires 3,381,779 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 170.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381,779 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.33% of DraftKings worth $279,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 94.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292,353 shares of company stock worth $239,274,726. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.