State Street Corp Acquires 391,322 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.59% of Brixmor Property Group worth $311,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

