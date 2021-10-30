State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.45% of Vail Resorts worth $311,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $344.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.76 and its 200 day moving average is $318.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.71 and a 1 year high of $360.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

