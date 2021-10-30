State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 154,265 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.54% of Deckers Outdoor worth $270,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

NYSE DECK opened at $395.31 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $240.86 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,853 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

